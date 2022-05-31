Naples Pier Sunday fishing ban extended for a year

A ban on fishing at the Naples Pier, designed to protect pelicans and other wildlife, could become permanent. But for now, the ban by the Naples City Council is temporary.

They voted to keep signs currently posted at the pier, banning Sunday fishing from January through May, but to extend the date until June of 2023.

The Naples Pier is a great place to go fishing. But if you like to cast your line on Sundays you won’t be able to there.

Council voted to make the pier a no-fishing zone on Sundays for another year. This way the city can study just how much a difference the ban makes. Joanna Fitzgerald, Hospital Director at Von Arx Wildlife Hospital said Sunday will now be a day of rest for pelicans and her staff.

“The whole reason we came to them Is because of the number of animals that are injured. And it’s an obvious cause and effect,” said Fitzgerald.

However, not all are convinced. Some, like long-time Naples visitor John Gaylord, argue the Sunday ban is not why pelicans are doing better.

Gaylord said “it’s more the new regulations and tackles and hooks and even more important the education enforcement. The staff, the pelican staff that are on the pier, they do a wonderful job as do the regular fisherman like myself in educating folks and making sure they’re complying with the regulations. ”

Gaylord visits Naples twice a year. For those two Sundays, he won’t be able to fish at Naples Pier.

Gaylord said, “if I was a full-time resident, I guess I would be less concerned about that, but I’m limited so it affects me personally. I had to go to the movies Sunday.”

Wednesday city staff will present the written resolution to Council. A formality that will allow the rule to take effect until June 2023.