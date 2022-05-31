Man accused of shooting dog at Naples Dog Park arrested

A man has been arrested after being accused of shooting a dog at Naples Dog Park on Saturday.

According to Naples Police Department, shortly after 5 p.m. officers were called to the park after Tyson Derek McCord, 53, called and said he shot a dog that was attacking his dog.

Officers spoke with McCord, where he said he used a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver to shoot another dog after he said that dog was a threat to his white German Shepherd.

McCord surrendered his gun to police at the scene as evidence. NPD added that he was legally authorized to carry the firearm at the time of the offense.

Several witnesses said there was an altercation between McCord’s dog and a Pitbull mix, who were growling at each other.

McCord reportedly told the owner of the Pitbull mix he would shoot the dog if the dog was not separated from McCord’s dog.

The owner of the Pitbull mix was attempting to separate his dog from McCord’s when he pulled a gun from his pocket and shot the Pitbull mix.

Police say after looking at McCord’s dog, they did not see any visible injuries as a result of any altercation with the Pitbull mix.

The Pitbull mix had a gunshot wound to his torso and was immediately transported, by its owner, to a local area pet hospital.

The dog is expected to survive the injuries from the gunshot.

McCord was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony, and discharging a firearm in public, a first-degree misdemeanor.

McCord was also banned for one year from Baker Park and the Naples Dog Park.

NPD said McCord turned himself in at Naples Police headquarters on Tuesday and was transported to the Naples Jail Center.