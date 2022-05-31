Lightning strike sets Bonita Springs home on fire

LEE COUNTY
A lightning strike hit a house in Bonita Springs, causing a fire Tuesday evening.
According to Bonita Springs fire, the firefighters were called to the house after smoke could be seen rising from the roof. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading. The homeowner was not harmed.
