Fort Myers High School student arrested for threatening another student

FORT MYERS
Fort Myers police say a Fort Myers High School student has been arrested for threatening another student via text.
Police say the 17-year-old student, Vladyslav Yaremenko, was arrested on Tuesday after arriving on campus. Yaremenko was taken to the Juvenil Assessment Center.
The Fort Myers Police Department says the teen faces a charge of making a written or electronic threat.
Police said that rumors circulating about there being a gun on campus are false.
