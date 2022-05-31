Fort Myers High School student arrested for threatening another student

Fort Myers police say a Fort Myers High School student has been arrested for threatening another student via text.

Police say the 17-year-old student, Vladyslav Yaremenko, was arrested on Tuesday after arriving on campus. Yaremenko was taken to the Juvenil Assessment Center.

The Fort Myers Police Department says the teen faces a charge of making a written or electronic threat.

Police said that rumors circulating about there being a gun on campus are false.