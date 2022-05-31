Bonita Springs seeking applicants for food insecurity program

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: May 31, 2022 12:13 PM EDT
Updated: May 31, 2022 2:22 PM EDT
BONITA SPRINGS

Bonita Springs is launching a food insecurity funding program to implement a federal grant and is seeking applicants from area non-profit food pantries that currently serve citizens located in the city.

The city received $496,713 in funding from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, to be put toward such a food insecurity program.

Important dates:

  • Notice of funding availability released May 25th, 2022.
  • Please submit questions or requests for additional information by June 21, 2022.
  • All applications are due by June 28, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Applications may be submitted via email to [email protected] or hard copies delivered/mailed to City of Bonita Springs – 9101 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 before the application deadline.

To be eligible for the application submittal, non-profits (the applicants) must meet the following requirements:

  • Applicants must have 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) status with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and include proof in their application.
  • Services must benefit residents of Bonita Springs
  • Minimum program amount – $25,000
  • Maximum award not to exceed – $50,000
  • Applicants must provide direct service to clients
  • Applicants must track clients served for reimbursement

Once the application is submitted, it will be assessed for eligibility and evaluated by a Selection Committee utilizing the published scoring sheet.

