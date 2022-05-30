Watch: Memorial Day observed across Southwest Florida

Travel:

Thousands of flight cancellations during Memorial Day weekend meant packing patience for travelers. The holiday weekend saw more than 6,000 flights canceled or delayed. WINK News went to Southwest Florida International Airport speaking to eager travelers about the experience.

Lee County:

The Cape Coral community came together on Monday for the 41st annual Memorial Day Remembrance Service at Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetry. At the Memorial Day event, there was a flyover, speeches from local leaders, and prayer.

Collier County:

Hodges Funeral Home in North Naples held an event to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day. At the ceremony names of fallen heroes making extraordinary sacrifices were read out to honor them.

Charlotte County:

Memorial Day is a day that Americans remember the sacrifice, courage, and strength of our military veterans. WINK News went to Punta Gorda to speak with a few relatives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.