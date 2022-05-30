Scattered storms on Memorial Day; monitoring East Pacific hurricane

Those with outdoor Memorial Day plans today will have to keep a close eye on weather conditions, particularly by late Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms will begin to develop near lunchtime, with coverage set to increase for the late afternoon and evening. Everyone from our inland zones to our coastal and beach areas will have the chance to see rain and lightning.

The majority of this workweek will feature a typical, rainy-season chance for scattered storms. Some of today’s storms may be on the stronger side.

A marginal (1/5) severe weather threat is in place for a large portion of Southwest Florida for the remainder of the day. Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats with these storms.

Our forecast gets a little more interesting and uncertain beginning Friday and into the weekend. This is thanks to the potential of seeing some tropical development near the Yucatan Peninsula and the Gulf of Mexico possibly generated by remnants of Hurricane Agatha, an Eastern Pacific hurricane that is set to make landfall in southern Mexico Monday night.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a broad area that extends from the Bay of Campeche to the northwestern Caribbean that they are currently giving a 40% chance of tropical development.