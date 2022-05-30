Program restricting Naples Pier fishing to protect pelicans ends Tuesday

Trying to make sure these pelicans near the Naples pier are safe from fishers. The pilot program that restricts fishing on Sundays for the pier is coming to an end.

Fishermen are hoping Naples City Council will end these restrictions, as they are set to expire Tuesday, but what happens next will be up for discussion.

The Naples Pier is a popular location for the fishing community: It was the number one response for pier use in a survey the city put out. What isn’t popular are the fishing restrictions, and some question the intentions of the restrictions.

“Are they doing it for the birds or are they doing it because they want to pander to the tourists?” said fisherman Zach Hoffman.

The Pier Pelican Pilot Program started in January. This means no fishing on Sunday. If you were a late-night fisher, you can forget the Naples Pier altogether.

“The 11 p.m. rule… some of us, that’s when we get out of work; we come out here and fish at night, and now we can’t do that,” Hoffman said.

The program is in place to protect pelicans. This is after a conservancy group reported pelicans coming to the hospital with hooks.

“If they’re going to have all these rules to protect the pelicans, or so they say, then why is the Conservancy not here?” Hoffman said. “You know, us anglers have had to unhook thousands of these birds.”

Results from the study do show a slight decrease in pelicans being admitted. A chart from leaders at von Arx Wildlife Hospital, located at 1495 Smith Preserve Way, shows 49 pelican admissions in January 2019. This year, during that time period, there were only 15. Leaders say the hospital was admitting one to three pelicans with injuries from hooks near the pier every day prior to this pilot program, making it a success.

“I think all of this together has made a tremendous impact on the birds and their welfare,” said Joanna Fitzgerald, director of von Arx Wildlife Hospital.

But some think the benefits of fishing outweigh the birds.

“One out of seven?” said fisherman Taylor Rossman. “I don’t think it makes a difference.”

Luciano Blanco created a petition opposing the pier restrictions. He also sent several emails and letters to the mayor and Naples City Council. He’s one of the many fishermen in Naples who enjoyed fishing from the pier on one of his only days off.

“Quite honestly, considering they have not answered my emails or letters, I don’t think it’s going to work to my favor or everybody else’s that’s looking at it the way I do,” Blanco said. “But I would really hope that they would have a change of heart and really open up fishing on Sunday, it’s one of the most important days of fishing; maybe even try a different day.”

The big question now is whether or not these restrictions will become year-round. The community services advisory board is recommending to the council they should keep the restrictions in place, but no official ruling has been made yet.