Memorial Day events in Southwest Florida

Below is a list of alternate schedules and special events taking place throughout Southwest Florida for Memorial Day.

Cape Coral City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. City offices will reopen on Tuesday for regular operating hours. Trash collection services will be delayed by one day for the entire week.

Most Lee County administrative operations will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Administrative and District Offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The offices will reopen on Tuesday for normally scheduled hours.

In honor of Memorial Day, active and retired military and Veterans will receive one free admission on Monday at Sun Splash Family Waterpark with a valid military ID. Click here for more.

Memorial Day Veterans 10K & 5K Race

7 a.m.

Laishley Park

The course will go over the 41 bridge and through Gilchrist Park.

Click here for more.

Bonita Springs Memorial Day Ceremony

9 a.m.

Riverside Park (10450 Reynolds St, Bonita Springs)

The Memorial Day Ceremony will include traditional commemorations such as the Posting of the Colors, the Presentation of the Blue/Gold Star Banners, a 21-gun salute, and the laying of the wreaths. The service is organized by the all-volunteer City of Bonita Springs Veterans Advisory Committee.

Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Memorial Day Event

9:30 a.m.

1589 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers

The ceremony will include military aircraft flyover, participation from the Guns N Hoses Pipes and Drum Corps of SW FL, Harney Point VFW Post 8463 of Cape Coral, with the keynote addresses delivered by the Congressman Byron Donalds, Representative of Southwest Florida District 19 and U.S. Army Infantry Officer and Vietnam War Veteran, Dennis Battles, who served as a Rifle Platoon Leader in Vietnam and then later, commanded a Rifle Company while serving with the Berlin Brigade, Berlin, Germany. Members of the Collier-Lee Honor Flight, Wreaths Across America, and Mission United – a United Way Program to Serve Those Who Have Served will also participate.

Click here for more

Charlotte County Memorial Day Ceremony

10 a.m.

Veterans Park (Punta Gorda)

The ceremony will be followed by a reception at the Military Heritage Museum.

The museum will be open during the afternoon of Monday, May 30 from noon to 4 p.m. Admission will be waived for all veterans.

41st Annual Memorial Day Service

10 a.m.

Veterans Honor Garden (950 Chiquita Blvd S., Cape Coral)

Cape Coral Police Department will serve as Color Guard; Cape Coral Fire Department with two Crossed Aerial Ladders flying the American Flag as a backdrop; Juan Cordero, 1SG U.S. Army Ret., will serve as the Chaplain; The Honorable John Gunter, Mayor of Cape Coral, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and read a Proclamation from the City. Our Special Guests will include the Gold Star Parents & Families; these are individuals who have lost an immediate relative while serving. AnnMarie Babos, daughter of WWII Army Veteran, will perform patriotic songs. A “Roll Call” of deceased veterans will be read by U.S. Air Force Veteran and Program Chair Chuck Warren.

Click here for more.

Hodges Funeral Home Memorial Day Ceremony

10 a.m.

Naples Memorial Garden (525 111th Ave., Naples)

The Collier County Veterans Council sponsors this event featuring a 21-gun salute, a reading of the names of the dead, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office color guard, several speakers, a cookout and more. The keynote speaker will be retired Brig. Gen. Ed Brandt of the U.S. Army National Guard.

Click here for more.

Bonita Development Rally

10 a.m.

Parking lot across from Wondergarden

“There is a current Barron Collier proposal in with the city council to include two 4-story apartments on the Bamboo Village property across from the Wonder Gardens. If you are concerned about residential density and loss of character in the downtown area, please consider attending our rally. Also please take the survey below to expires your opinion on this proposed development.”

Click here for more.

DeSoto County Memorial Day Ceremony

11 a.m.

DeSoto County Courthouse

The ceremony will include an acknowledgment of our fallen POW & MIA, a bagpipe performance of Amazing Grace, and a chalk performance by Nancy Mabrey.

Memorial Day: Remember and Honor

11 a.m.

Edison Mall

Join the Edison Mall and American Legion Post 38 in honoring the service members that have given their lives to keep us all free. Special guest speakers and presentations. Located by Dillard’s (entrance F or G).

Click here for more.

Memorial Day at Gulf Coast Town Center

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Gulf Coast Town Center

This Memorial Day, we are having a FREE family-friendly event to celebrate and to raise awareness and funds for the SWFL Military Museum & Library. This event will include live music by Electric Lipstick, games, food, raffles and fun. During the event, the SWFL Military Museum’s mobile museum will be on-site to educate the public about our nation’s military heritage.

Click here for more.