Man shot dead after attacking Cape Coral officer with metal pipe

A man was killed by Cape Coral police after he attacked an officer with a metal pipe on Monday morning. Yosef Berkermus, 31, was killed following a welfare check at a home on SW 2nd Terrace in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, they responded to the scene for a possible Baker Act situation.

The Cape Coral Police Department said during a news conference, “According to his family, Mr. Berkermus was in a manic state. Officers were confronted by Mr. McComas immediately as he exited his residence through an open garage door of the home. Officers on the scene attempted to create distance and deescalate the situation.”

That’s when CCPD says Berkermus brandished a metal pipe and approached the officers aggressively.

Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore says the man continued to approach officers, so two of the three officers that responded fired their tasers at the man. Sizemore said they were not effective in stopping him.

Police Chief Sizemore said the man hit one officer in the head with the pipe, injuring the officer. When the man tried to hit the officer a second time, Sizemore said that the officer shot the man three times.

“He rushed our officer, swung like a baseball bat, struck him right in the head. Knocked him back. Hw was coming in for a second shot. That’s when, and it’s a rapid dynamic unfolding event, he was shot by our officer at that point,” said Sizemore.

Police say Berkermus died on the scene.

Chief Sizemore said the officer that was hit with the pipe was transported for treatment. Since then, the officer has been released from treatment.

The officer responsible has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

The police chief says Berkermus was known to officers.

“We have numerous incidents in the past at this location. Violent encounters. There have been incidents where he tried to take an officer’s gun while being taken into custody for a Baker Act. When the address came out, many of our officers were immediately familiar with what they were potentially going into,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore said there is body camera footage of the shooting and he has seen it but did not say if it would be released to the public.

One of Berkermus’s neighbors, Tina Matta, said “It’s heartbreaking. That’s all I can say. It’s heartbreaking for all family. For the family that’s involved. I can’t imagine what they’re gonna be going through today. And for the family, the police officers.”

