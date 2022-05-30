Antisemitic, racist flyers cause hurt in Southwest Florida

Hateful messages were left on cars in Southwest Florida malls. WINK News reported earlier this week that someone put racist and antisemitic flyers on cars at Miromar Outlets and Coconut Point Mall.

Religious leaders say this type of hate only tears our community apart. Pastor Rickey Anderson, a follower of Christ Ministries, said “there was no God in it at all.”

This message is so ungodly we can’t you any of it. It’s vile, antisemitic, racist, and simply wrong.

Rabbi Yitzchock Minkowitz, of Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida said, “I pray for them, they should find happiness, they should find God. And when they find God in happiness, they won’t have to do this.”

This is not the first display of hate targeting the Jewish community. That said, Rabbi Adam Miller said the best way to beat hate is with love. “And I’m hopeful that this will reignite and reawaken some of those who need to be reminded of the importance of speaking out again,” Rabbi Miller said.

Pastor Anderson believes it’s the power we have as a united community together we can stop hate in its tracks. “And old adage is little prayer. Low power. No prayer, no power, much prayer. much power,” Pastor Anderson said.

One part of the flyer suggests Gov. Ron Desantis supports the vile message. However, Pastor Anderson isn’t convinced. “He has nothing to do with it,” Pastor Anderson said.

WINK News reached out to the governor’s office but nobody responded on Memorial Day. Rabbi Miller said it wasn’t necessary.

“I don’t think that the governor’s office needs to respond necessarily. This is my own opinion. I think, again, that’s giving too much credit now to the people who’ve created this,” Rabbi Miller said.

Rabbi Minkowitz agreed the governor would never condone this message. All three faith leaders said what’s on the flyer does not represent our community. In fact, they say that together united in prayer we can help the people responsible for the flyers erase their hate.

“I really hope and pray that we can bring more of a force of the world, more a force of happiness, and the world will be an amazing, beautiful place,” Rabbi Minkowitz said.

Meanwhile, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for who’s responsible for putting those flyers on cars.