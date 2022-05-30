Freedom Waters Foundation takes veterans on free cruise out of Naples

A Southwest Florida foundation is making sure veterans feel honored this Memorial Day by giving them a chance to unwind on a free cruise out of Naples.

Freedom Waters Foundation offers veterans a free cruise twice every year—once before Memorial Day and once before Veterans Day. The 90-minute cruises leave from 550 Port O Call Way, on vessels donated by the Naples Princess, and their purpose is to provide a therapeutic on-the-water experience that lets veterans leave their concerns on the dock and enjoy a day with each other. WINK News heard many stories on the cruise about how it helps to clear people’s minds.

Debra Frenkel, the co-founder and executive director of Freedom Waters Foundation, says she hears positive reviews from veterans every time the cruise takes place.

“Over and over, I hear, ‘Thank you so very much, this is the nicest thing that anyone’s ever done for us’; it’s enough to fill my heart and make me want to do more and more,” Frenkel said. “I can tell you about one who said we’ve created a monster. He was hiding out in his house when we came out, and now he’s traveling across the country being a driver… these cruises really do changes lives.”

This is the first wedding anniversary 81-year-old veteran Robert Dodge McDonald spent without his wife of nearly 50 years. He says told that although he cried in the morning, he didn’t shed another tear once the cruise left the dock.

“In December 11 of last year, my wife passed away,” McDonald said. “We were together 50 years, we were married 48.”

McDonald says he lost a part of himself and became “Mopey Joe” when his wife died. That change caused a friend to invite him on a cruise to connect with other veterans.

“She knew I was having difficulties and asked me if I would like to go on the Lady Jane,” McDonald said. “During that whole trip, I talked to a lot of Vietnam vets. That really just brought me out of that slump that I was in.”

Dodge says this is exactly how his wife would have wanted him to spend their anniversary.

“I still think of my wife every day—and I will until I die, I’m sure—but, yeah, I think it’s great,” McDonald said. “Just… it just relieves a lot of pressure and stuff built up in your mind.”