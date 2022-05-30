Concerns after a dog gets shot at Naples Dog Park

The dog that was shot at Naples Dog Park will be ok. WINK News reported Sunday, that a dog was shot and taken to the vet at the dog park. Even if the dog is going to be ok, dog owners who frequent the park are feeling a bit uneasy.

Bill Schaffner who goes to the dog park every day said “it’s well-kept, plenty of space for the dogs. It’s just really nice. It’s just you know, real nice a place.”

But Saturday evening something went wrong. A WINK News viewer sent us footage he recorded shortly after someone shot a dog at the dog park along Riverside Circle across from Baker Park.

Naples Police say detectives responded and all parties involved have “Been identified.” What Naples PD won’t say is who shot the dog and why? Schaffner and other park regulars want answers.

“What would possess somebody to do that? I mean, everybody I know we’d rather be shot than have our dogs shot I mean, it’s just insane to hurt these little ones,” Schaffner said.

No matter the reason, President of Cape Coral Friends and Wildlife, Pascha Donaldson, told me there’s no reason to use a gun at a dog park, or bring one in the first place.

“If your intention is to be hot-tempered, and you know, you don’t want the dog and you shoot it. Well, you know, I don’t think that that takes away somebody else’s right to be there and be in a safe environment,” Donaldson said.

All Naples Police will say currently is that the shooting is under investigation and that the dog suffered non-life threatening injuries.