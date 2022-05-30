Araba Shriners’ hall to be demolished, making way for Fort Myers workforce housing

A new and rare type of apartment complex with workforce housing in mind is being developed at 2010 Hanson Street in Fort Myers, former home of the Araba Shriners’ hall. Those buildings will be razed, likely sometime this summer, said Tom Rossi, a co-owner of Redburn Development, which paid $2 million for the buildings and the 5.7-acre site in January. He hopes groundbreaking will begin by the fall.

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency approved up to $8.2 million in tax increment financing, or TIF, for the project. It will be dispersed at 85% of increment revenue generated up to that amount or until 2040.

