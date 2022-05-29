Suspect wanted in North Fort Myers armed robbery

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Crime stoppers say the man in the photo above is accused of robbing Rib City in North Fort Myers on Saturday just after 4 p.m. They say it was an armed robbery but did not say what weapon was used.

If you have information about the robbery or the suspect in the photo, you can call crime stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers website. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.