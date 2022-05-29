Sheba gets adopted, finding a forever home

Sheba, the abused dog, has a new chance at life and love, now that she’s been adopted by a new family.

A video began circling around social media catching Sheba getting beaten in the back of a car at a Racetrac in South Fort Myers.

Now, Sheba has a great reason to wag her tail. She’s got a brand new forever home with a loving family.

When the Lee County Sheriff’s office took two-year-old Sheba in she had bruising on her neck, fractured teeth, and hemorrhaging around her left eye. But now she has a much brighter future with her brand new family.

Edward, the man who adopted Sheba, volunteers at Lee County Domestic Animal Services. He watched Sheba’s personality grow and eventually fell in love.

“It was just one of those things, it was kind of love at first sight,” Edward said.

The family adopted Sheba from Gulf Coast Humane Society.

“It’s something that I wanted to do from the start. But, you know, there’s so many dogs that need help,” Edward said.

This new chapter of Sheba’s life is going great. She’s happy, thriving, and getting a lot of much-needed love.

“Both my daughters have learning disabilities and we wanted an emotional support animal, and, and she just kind of fits that mold perfectly as well,” Edward said.

Community Relations Coordinator of the Gulf Coast Humane Society, Brian Wierima, spoke with WINK News Reporter Michelle Alvarez saying this is one of the reasons why he loves working with dogs.

Wierima said, “once they find out that they’re at a safe place, and you know, around people that that that will love them, they forgive.”

Michelle Alvarez said Sheba is not scared of people despite all of her past harm. Marcus Chiddister, the man LCSO said was in the video beating Sheba, is still in custody and faces animal cruelty charges.