Scattered storms expected Sunday

TROPICAL UPDATE: The Bay of Campeche will be area to watch for tropical trouble later week as Agatha tries to cross Mexico into the southern Gulf.

The National Hurricane Center currently gives a low 30% chance of development over the next five days. However, computer models & signal Agatha’s remnants trying to spin up near the Yucatan by next weekend, so expect those odds to increase in the coming days. First name on the list is Alex.