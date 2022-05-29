Kelly Cup Finals: Everblades versus Walleye

The Florida Everblades will face the Toledo Walleye in the Kelly Cup Finals beginning Friday, June 3.

The finals are a best of seven series, with games one and two in Toledo.

Game three, on June 8, and four, on June 10, will be at Hertz Arena. Both of the games here in Southwest Florida have puck-drop set for 7:30 p.m.

If game five is necessary it’ll also be at Hertz Arena. While games six and seven, if necessary, will be in Toledo.

