Fort Myers Memorial Gardens to hold Memorial Day ceremony

Fort Myers Memorial Gardens is holding its annual Memorial Day service on Monday to reflect on the sacrifices made by so many to ensure our freedom.

The funeral home put an American flag at every single veteran’s gravesite. About 2,000 people who served are laid to rest at the memorial gardens.

The U.S. Coast Guard will kick off the Memorial Day service with a flyover. The ceremony will also have a presentation by the Cape Coral High School junior ROTC Guns and Hoses pipes and drum corps of Southwest Florida.

Speakers at the event will include Congressman Byron Donalds and Vietnam War veteran Dennis Battles, who served as a rifle platoon leader.

Fort Myers Memorial Gardens said they hope this event brings the community together to remind everyone what this day represents.

“It’s important for our young people to know that the freedoms that we have didn’t come easily. And there are a lot of folks who made a lot of sacrifices to have what we have in this great nation. And so it’s just a way of sparking dialogue and keeping their honor alive,” said Dan Bryan, general manager of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens.

They usually have about 500 people come out, so they expect that amount, but everyone is welcome to join.

This is the first year they are able to hold the ceremony in person again since the pandemic.

The funeral home has a section just for veterans and what they call the field of honor.

Fort Myers Memorial Gardens said it’s a privilege to be able to put on this event.

“Just the ability to give back. It’s a time where we can just say thank you for our veterans or families who have shared that sacrifice, but the freedoms that we have were all part of the many sacrifices that these people have given through time,” said Bryan.

The service kicks off at 9:30 Monday morning. Following the service, there will be a cookout.

Organizers for the event say it will happen rain or shine.