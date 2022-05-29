Fort Myers man dies in Charlotte County crash

A Fort Myers man is dead after a pickup truck crashed in Charlotte County.

Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was traveling south on Williams Drive late Saturday night when it swerved off the roadway and overturned into a nearby ditch.

Troopers say a 20-year-old man from Fort Myers, a passenger in the truck, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

FHP’s report on the crash says none of the three people in the truck were wearing seatbelts. The driver and one other passenger were not hurt.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.