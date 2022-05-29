Fake rental schemes in North Port continue

More crooks trying to take your money off fake rentals in North Port.

North Port Police and crime analysts are looking to stop the crimes. Investigators say they often see fake listings on Craigslist and Facebook marketplace. In most cases, victims are sending money without actually meeting anyone.

North Port Police Department rime analyst, Bill Myers, said “You should be meeting the people that own the property or their representative here locally… deal locally with the person who has access to the property.”

Police say be cautious of how you send your money. You shouldn’t send it through third-party apps like Zelle or Cash App. That’s how they’ve seen victims lose money in recent months.