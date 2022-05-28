Single-vehicle crash kills 2 in Collier County

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Collier County on Friday night.

The crash happened on Country Road Line just north of Oil Well Road at 11:10 p.m., troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling south on County Line Road, north of Oil Well Road, when it passed the stop sign at the intersection, entered the shoulder and collided with a tree.

A 45-year-old woman, of Clewiston, driving the vehicle died. A 28-year-old Immokalee man who was a passenger in the vehicle also died.

The crash remains under investigation.