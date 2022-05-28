Single-vehicle crash kills 2 in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Collier County on Friday night.
The crash happened on Country Road Line just north of Oil Well Road at 11:10 p.m., troopers said.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling south on County Line Road, north of Oil Well Road, when it passed the stop sign at the intersection, entered the shoulder and collided with a tree.
A 45-year-old woman, of Clewiston, driving the vehicle died. A 28-year-old Immokalee man who was a passenger in the vehicle also died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.