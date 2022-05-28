Scattered storms expected this weekend

FORT MYERS
Your Memorial Day Weekend forecast looks very summerlike with highs around 90 degrees and daily afternoon showers and storms.
Looking ahead to next week, no big changes are expected with highs in the lower 90s, and daily afternoon storms.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The Bay of Campeche will be area to watch for tropical trouble next week as Agatha tries to cross Mexico into the southern Gulf.
The National Hurricane Center currently gives a low 20% chance of development over the next five days. However, computer models & ensembles unanimously show something spinning up in the Gulf by next weekend, so expect those odds to increase in the coming days. First name on the list is Alex.
It’s too early to speculate where this will go if something develops, but everyone along the Gulf Coast should keep an eye on the forecast this upcoming week.
