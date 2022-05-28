Man dies after shootout with police at Olive Garden in central Florida

A shootout with police leaves a man dead at a popular central Florida mall on Saturday. The Orlando Sentinel reports a man fired at officers from a parking lot at the Milenia Mall in Orlando.
He then ran to an Olive Garden and had a shootout with Officers.
The Orlando Police Department said, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.