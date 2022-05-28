Fire breaks out at Veterans Park restroom in Lehigh Acres

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a restroom at a Lehigh Acres park.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the fire was in a bathroom sink inside the restroom at Veterans Park.

Smoke from the fire also filled an adjacent storage room.

The fire district said an investigator with the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive will investigate along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information is known at this time.