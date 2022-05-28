Elementary school student dies from bacterial meningitis

FORT MYERS
An elementary school student died from bacterial meningitis.
The principal at Edison Park Creative and Expressive Arts School in Fort Myers shared the news with families in an email Saturday.
The district did not release any further details about the circumstances of the child’s death. Edison Park will have counselors available for students on Tuesday.
