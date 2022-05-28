Disaster Preparedness Tax-Free holiday begins ahead of hurricane season

Hurricane season starts on June 1 and experts are already closely monitoring an ongoing development at the start of the season. From May 28 through June 10 you can get items you need to be prepared tax-free.

The Fort Myers East Home Depot store manager, Michael Quirrenbach said, “generators, flashlights, batteries, tarps, gas, gas cans, those are the biggest things and things that go the quickest.”

Quirrenbach said they’ve put their hurricane preparedness display out at the front of the store. “I think people will feel much more secure when they have the stuff already in the garage and they’re ready,” Quirrenbach said.

Now that the National Hurricane Center is predicting an above-average 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, being prepared is crucial. Quirrenbach said, “right now, we’re in a great in-stock position. The biggest thing is to make sure you come out early to get that because you never know when the time comes where we’ll be.”

Hurricane experience isn’t lacking for Lehigh residents Jim and Wondra Carroll who’ve lived in Florida for 25 years.

Jim said, “we’re just kind of getting water and that kind of stuff now. Gas for the generator, few tools in case branches go down, fans, those kinds of things.”

Wondra said, “we got hit by Irma and had to get new roof and all that. So, we learned from that one.”

Southwest Florida weather can rapidly change.

Jim said, “We’ve pretty much got everything we need from past years. But this is just kind of refreshing and getting the perishables and the food and the water and newer tools.”

Pet supplies including kennels, dog and cat food, and even beds have been added to this year’s list. Other items added include smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors that cost $70 or less.

For more information about the Florida Department of Revenue 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday click here.