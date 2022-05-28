5th grader arrested for mass shooting threat at Patriot Elementary in Cape Coral

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and has made an arrest for an alleged mass school shooting threat made at Patriot Elementary in Cape Coral.

LCSO said the threatening text message sent by a 10-year-old student was discovered on Saturday.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, “This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn’t hesitate one second… NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat.”

Detectives interviewed the suspect and got probable cause for his arrest.

Sheriff Marceno said, “Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences.”