Water taxi connecting North Fort Myers to downtown river front growing popularity

A new water taxi connecting North Fort Myers to downtown the Fort Myers riverfront is making waves after just a few months. The taxi makes four stops along the Caloosahatchee River while connecting North Fort Myers to downtown Fort Myers.

The water taxi makes a loop from Pinchers at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, Sea Craft at MarinaTown, Best Western / 3 Fishermen Seafood Restaurant, and the Fort Myers Yacht Basin. For more details and a map of the route click here.

So many people want to take a ride they had to get another boat. This will allow more people to explore what the area has to offer.

“This is just a nice day in the water,” says Brian Corrion, the owner of Fort Myers Water Taxi. “Some people just do the loop and don’t even get off in a place they started one stop doing one hour loop and get a little trip on the water in there done.”

Corrion said the newest stop at the yacht basin in downtown Fort Myers adds more to do.

“They’ll actually be able to go to boutiques, and stores, and that they just start all about eating and drinking and they can go on to walk around downtown and check it out, Corrion says. “And then like I said when the festivals and art shows and all that comes into play, they can do that without funding all the traffic coming downtown.”

The water taxi isn’t simply a means of transportation, you can find a lot of animals in the water. You just have to pay attention.

The Master Captain of the Fort Myers Water Taxi, Joseph Pietrcyk says, “manatees a lot of brown pelicans and seagulls and just a lot of wildlife out there.”

Their current boat can hold 24 people. The way their business is growing, they ordered another boat to keep up with demand. The new boat will be ready at the end of November. The company isn’t just adding boats, they’re also planning to add more stops.

The water taxi costs $15 and it’s good for the whole day.