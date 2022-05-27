Fort Myers sex offender found guilty in 2020 rape of co-worker

A 34-year-old Fort Myers man has been found guilty of raping a co-worker following a 4-day trial in Lee County.

Kyndall Tyree Hutchins, a sexual offender, assaulted an underage co-worker after he followed her into a nearby employee parking lot at the restaurant they worked at.

The crime happened in August of 2020.

After the rape, Hutchins drove the victim back to the restaurant where she was questioned by co-workers after they realized something was wrong.

Hutchins fled Lee County and was arrested on a bench warrant in Rhode Island after he failed to show up to court.

Hutchins was designated a sex offender in 2007 after he forced a 15-year-old to have sex with him. He was 20 years old at the time.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5.

