Semitruck falls off I-75 overpass at Alico Road after fiery crash

A semitruck was hanging off the side of the I-75 overpass at Alico Road in Lee County for hours after a fiery crash around 8:30 Friday morning.

Northbound I-75 was closed for more than five hours while the fire was extinguished, the truck was removed and debris from the trailer’s load was cleaned up. Westbound lanes of Alico Road have also since reopened.

According to FHP, it was a single-vehicle crash and the 34-year-old driver suffered only minor injuries.

Fort Myers Broadcasting employee Melvin Vigo drove by the crash as it happened, saying, “It was literally happening as I was driving towards the bridge within feet away. It was scary to drive under it not knowing if something was going to come down.”

Christopher Davidson said he witnessed the crash. “I had to come to a screeching halt … a couple of cops come flying in, locked it down, and then the flames just took off. You know, they shot up about 20 feet in the air.”

Davidson, like others who saw it from Alico Road, didn’t know what was happening above on I-75.

FHP said the driver is OK and stayed at the scene for the investigation and clean-up.

The semitruck was carrying large bags of fertilizer that also fell over the side of the overpass.

Investigators are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control, leading to the crash.

Northbound Interstate 75 at Alico Road Overpass in Lee County.

The northbound lanes of I75 and westbound lanes of Alico Road are closed! pic.twitter.com/E8Qeus4duQ — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) May 27, 2022

