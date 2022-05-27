Scattered storms mainly inland Friday; higher weekend rain chances

For all of those hitting the roads Friday for this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, travel should be alright, weather-wise.

Look for a few showers possible across our coastal areas through the morning hours, before the focus for thunderstorm activity will shift inland and eastward by the afternoon into the early evening.

Changes arrive Saturday as a weak frontal boundary settles just to the north of the Southwest Florida viewing area.

This will lead to higher rain chances all through the holiday weekend, with daily chances for scattered storms.

While no particular day will be a washout, we’ll see more thunderstorms than we have for the past few days.

Turning to the tropics, we’ll likely see either a tropical depression or storm develop in the Eastern Pacific in the next couple of days out of an area of low pressure that currently has a 90% chance of tropical development.

While this system is currently in the Pacific, long-range models have indicated it will drift back into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

We’ll have to monitor the Bay of Campeche, Caribbean, and southern Gulf for the potential of seeing some of the remnants of this soon-to-be system spawn some additional development next week.