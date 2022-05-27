Lehigh Acres man found guilty of 2017 armed 7-Eleven robbery

A Lehigh Acres man was found guilty Thursday evening of a 2017 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers.

Oscar Pierre, 27, was found guilty of one count of robbery, including actual possession of a firearm on that charge, and two counts of aggravated assault. The jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday evening, following a three-day trial in Lee County.

According to state attorney documents, on Feb. 17, 2017, the Fort Myers Police Department responded to a reported robbery with a firearm at the 7-Eleven on Winkler Avenue. Pierre had entered the store and confronted a worker who asked him to leave, as he had been trespassed before and was told not to return. Pierre started arguing with the store employee, pulled a gun out of his jacket, and pointed it at the employee’s face.

There was reportedly a customer and two other employees in the store at the time. Pierre pointed the gun at the customer before demanding money from the register and running away with it. FMPD officers found Pierre a short distance from the crime scene and took him into custody.

Pierre’s sentencing is scheduled for July 20.