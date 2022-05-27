Uvalde mass shooting sparks gun violence protests in Collier County

Demonstrators took to the streets Friday calling for more gun reform following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

A lot of emotion from the group that showed up to protest gun violence. Some who do have children or grandchildren in schools are saying enough is enough and it’s time for Congress to act.

The goal was to put pressure on lawmakers.

Jeff Davis a protester and demonstrator said, “let’s face facts what’s it about? It’s about 50 Republican senators who will not do anything to stop this gun violence they are disgusting their hands are bathed in blood.”

Calls for Congress to do anything crescendoing louder as protesters demand change.

Legislative Lead at SWFL Moms Demand Action, Katherine Cunningham said, “there’s a moral imperative to act if they can’t keep us safe if they can’t keep our kids safe and their classrooms are shoppers in their grocery stores people going to the movies or to church then they don’t belong there.”

Protesters say it’s easy to become numb to mass shootings. And, it’s especially easy when we see one after another without change.

Protester and demonstrater, Steve Espinosa said, “I was horrified at the thought of an 86-year-old woman being gunned down in a market in Buffalo that was bad enough and then again we have these 19 children and to me it’s just horrifying that we cannot do something to keep lunatics from getting ahold of these guns.”

Cunningham said, “Are we going to be able to change this overnight, absolutely not, but there are things that absolutely everyone can do everyone can contact their senators today and ask them to pass background checks on all gun sales they can ask them to pass red flag laws to prevent people who are a danger to themselves or others from having access to firearms.”

WINK News reached out to Senator Kathleen Passidomo asking what she believes needs to be done to prevent mass shootings. Her response was:

“My heart is heavy for the children lost and all the families of Uvalde. Schools must be secure so that our students can feel safe and focus on learning. After Parkland, we implemented many changes to strengthen safety at schools in Florida and provide resources to detect and support those struggling with mental health challenges. Our nation’s mental health crisis continues to grow, and we must dedicate the resources necessary to support those in need and prevent further tragedy.”