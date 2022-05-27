El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 31 de mayo al 4 de junio

Published: May 27, 2022 11:15 AM EDT
Updated: May 27, 2022 10:42 AM EDT
Credit: Harry Chapin Food Bank

MARTES 31 DE MAYO
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936, USA

MIÉRCOLES 1 DE JUNIO
785 Forrey Drive, LaBelle
2022 10:00 am – 11:30 am
785 Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935, USA

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA

JUEVES 2 DE JUNIO
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA

Human Services of Charlotte County (Farmer’s Market Style)
2022 10:00 am – 11:30 am
21500 Gibralter Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, USA

VIERNES 3 DE JUNIO
Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA

SÁBADO 4 DE JUNIO
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
2022 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media