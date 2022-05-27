6 arrested on more than a dozen drug charges in Collier County

Six people were arrested in East Naples after the Collier County sheriff’s office found dangerous drugs on Friday. According to CCSO, the suspects are facing more than a dozen drug charges after detectives recovered fentanyl and other dangerous drugs from the scene.

“Our community spoke up and our hardworking and diligent detectives answered with these six arrests,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “These arrests send a message that illegal narcotics and the people who buy, sell and use them are not welcome in Collier County.”

According to CCSO, this is a list of those arrested:

Kutchev Pierre, 39. He’s charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl, possession of MDMA, and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Jennifer Conway, 32. She is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of a controlled substance.

Aisha Carballo, 40. She is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of cocaine.

Joshua Woodward, 44. He is charged with possession and/or use of narcotic paraphernalia.

Charles Shields, 59. He is charged with possession and/or use of narcotic paraphernalia.

Paul Nippert, 61. He is charged with possession and/or use of narcotic paraphernalia.

CCSO was receiving complaints about suspected narcotics activity at 2479 Andrew Dr. After an investigation, detectives, Vice, and Narcotics Bureau got a search warrant.

CCSO says Pierre, Conway, Woodward, and Shields are convicted felons. All 6 individuals are currently being booked into the Collier County Jail.