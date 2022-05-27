Deputies say man stole lumber from Golden Gate Estates construction site

A 26-year-old Collier County man was arrested after deputies say he tried to steal materials from a construction site.

Gabriel Arcia-Hernandez faces charges of burglary and grand theft.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy came across a white Dodge Ram pickup with Arcia-Hernandez behind the when that was driving recklessly near the intersection of Eighth Street NE and 10th Avenue NE in Golden Gate Estates.

The pickup was loaded with lumber and was being followed by two vehicles which turned out to be the victim and a witness.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy followed Arcia-Hernandez and watched him dump out the lumber. He was pulled over and the deputy found he had removed lumber without permission from the garage of the woman that followed him.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to report any suspicious activity which would include activity during non-construction hours, people removing items instead of delivering them, trucks or large vehicles backed up to homes under construction, or household items being loaded onto trucks.

“We are asking residents to be vigilant and to look out for any unusual activity,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.