Collier County man arrested after deputies say he threatened them with bombs

A 53-year-old Collier County man has been arrested after deputies say he planted a bomb that could have hurt first responders.

Deputies were called to John Henry Randle’s home in the 5400 block of Laurel Riadge Lane in Golden Gate early Friday morning after he reported his wallet stolen.

Randle said the suspect was inside the apartment but after deputies arrived Randle became uncooperative, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

He barricaded himself inside the apartment and climbed into the attic and entered a neighboring apartment where he left through the back door. He was then detained by deputies during a brief pursuit.

Detectives found a suspicious device wrapped in foil with a fuse protruding from it next door which deputies say Randle placed there to hurt them.

A second larger homemade device was found in his home, deputies said.

Randle facies two felony counts of making/possessing an improvised explosive device.