Cape Coral man admits to smoking meth before crashing tractor-trailer

A Cape Coral tractor-trailer delivery driver admitted to having smoked meth before he crashed into the back of a Publix shopping center on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Haines City Police Department, Michael Calvo, 51, was making a delivery in the back of the shopping center located at 617 U.S. Hwy. 17-92 W. when his truck tore an awning off the building and hit an unoccupied pickup truck, pushing it for about 200 feet. Officers say both vehicles were totaled.

After the wreck, an officer approached Calvo and asked if he needed any medical assistance. Calvo told him that he thought he was being “pranked” by a television show and resisted exiting the tractor. Calvo’s behavior caused a commotion in the shopping center, with many employees and customers showing up to see what was happening.

After a few minutes, the officer was able to remove Calvo from the truck and asked him what caused his truck to crash, whether he had fallen asleep, been drinking or was experiencing a medical emergency.

“I was smoking my meth pipe,” Calvo said.

Calvo was arrested and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest without violence and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.