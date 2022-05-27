Southwest Floridians prepare for busy Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend means locals are preparing for packed beaches, traffic, and heavy crowds.

If you get to the beach before 11 a.m. you’re probably less likely to run into problems. But, people that like to sleep in a little bit later, may find themselves doing laps around a parking lot for a long time.

Terry Binger has been living in Estero for 11 years. He said, “the schools are out so everybody is down here with their families and their kids and that’s a big difference.” Living in Estero for that long, Binger has a keen eye for when more people seem to be in the area than usual.

Nine-year-old Lylah Anderson from New York might be one of those people. She said, “It feels good actually, I haven’t been in the water in a while.”

COVID kept her from traveling here to see her family. But, her patience has paid off now that she’s here.

Collier County Sheriff, Sergeant Brian Sawyer, has some information for those visiting the beach. He said, “code enforcement and the sheriff’s office will be looking for violators, so again if you leave early, you’re more likely to get a parking spot, if you end up having to leave late, just be patient, drive further.”

Sergeant Sawyer said in many cases by the time you’re done circling around the parking garage you could have already found a spot farther away and have more time in the sunshine. It’s a simple tactic he preaches.

“Be patient with wherever you go because you never know what you’re going to run into,” Sergeant Sawyer said.

Sergeant Sawyer also said it’s important not to leave any valuables or any bags in your car. He says a lot of thieves will just smash the window if they see something and not even try the door handle. But while it’s great to enjoy the time off from work or school, it’s important to remember why we have this holiday.