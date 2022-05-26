SWFL students reflecting on a school year that returned to normal

The school year is ending in Southwest Florida, and students are looking back fondly on a year when things returned to normal after the pandemic.

As they get ready to start their summer, they also can’t help but think about the lives lost in Texas. One student said he couldn’t help but think of his little brother when he heard about the students at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

On a lighter note, students say they are looking forward to spending their summer working summer jobs, practicing their sports, and lying out on the beach.

You can hear from students gearing up for summer at Charlotte County High School in the video above.