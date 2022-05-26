Suspect attempts to steal $1K in supplies from Home Depot at The Forum

Fort Myers police are looking for a man suspected of attempted theft May 19 at a Home Depot at The Forum.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, at around 3:45 p.m., a man was seen trying to steal numerous cable rolls and rolls of wire from the Home Depot located at 3405 Forum Blvd. He put the merchandise in a large tote bag and bypassed all points of sale without paying. After a loss prevention employee confronted him, the man ran toward the Home Depot parking lot and left the scene in a gray Lincoln Navigator.

The suspect was wearing a black hat with the words “Anti Social” on the front, a red-and-black shirt with the words “Legend” affixed to the front, and jean shorts. He also has tattoos on his calves and triceps.

Loss prevention was able to recover the stolen merchandise, the total amount of which was around $1,000.

If you are able to identify the suspect, you can contact Detective Carlos Ramos at (239) 898-4269 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.