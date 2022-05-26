Parkland survivor says another mass shooting is infuriating

A survivor of the Parkland school shooting and her mother were in Freetown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday for a forum on safety with kids.

They said news of another mass shooting is infuriating, and they understand what the people of Uvalde are going through.

“I know what that feels like, and I know people that you know people move on really fast from these things. They’ll be there for that moment and then be gone, and, you know, I know that that feels like to be on the other end of the stick. What are we going to do now? After all the media is gone, all the cameras are gone. And it’s just a very different type of emotion with that and it’s hard,” Parkland survivor Aliyah Vazquez said.

“When are we going to wake up? When are we going to say, ‘Hey, we need to get these rifles off the market.’ We need to stop. Why are we selling them to the kids? And why are we selling them to adults? What adult needs a rifle like that? These should be just for the military,” said Aliyah’s mother, Dorothy Vazquez.