‘Pack your patience’: Memorial Day expected to bring lots of travelers

The unofficial start to the summer, Memorial Day weekend, is nearly here. It is a weekend usually met with a lot of traveling and vacationing.

AAA suggests you give yourself double the amount of time you need for travel because they expect it to be a busy weekend. They don’t just mean cars. Airports are going to be busy as well.

An RSW spokesperson said you should give yourself at least two hours at the airport before your flight.

Whether you come by plane, train, or automobile, it’s sure to be a busy memorial day weekend.

“Definitely have a lot more traffic in the area, a lot of movement,” said Gabriel Kulpa of Fort Myers.

Even though not many people come by train anymore, that’s not stopping anyone from flooding into Southwest Florida.

“We’re still expecting more travelers than a year ago. Consumer spending remains strong,” said Mark Jenkins, with AAA.

Jenkins said consumers are willing to muster up the strength it takes to meet the rising prices.

“Well, I think that in some cases, that’s it’s a product of inflation, right? You know, because prices are higher, people are spending more. And at the same time, you have a lot of folks who have been saving up money, you know, during the pandemic, so they have more money to spend,” said Jenkins.

That thought blew Kulpa’s mind.

“I’m surprised how they can afford it, honestly. I mean, I’m paying a third more at least if not more as we were before because a couple of years ago, especially this week, it’s really crazy,” said Kulpa.

His plans for the holiday weekend now mean staying home.

If you’re getting on that plane, train, or automobile, Jenkins has three words of advice.

“So you know, I hate to say it, but pack your patience,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins also mentioned that a lot more people are comfortable getting on an airplane this year.

He said there would be at least a 25% increase in passengers from last year, so expect long lines, and of course, don’t forget your sunscreen.