Naples man found guilty of beating someone over borrowed sweatshirt

COLLIER COUNTY
A 30-year-old Naples man was found guilty of aggravated battery following a 2-day trial in Collier County.
The state attorney’s office said Juan Toro had been at a party and got into a verbal altercation with a woman and demanded she take off a sweatshirt he loaned her.
When she refused, he pushed her into a glass display and struck her head several times with a gun while threatening to shoot her, according to prosecutors.
He fled but was later apprehended.
Toro will be sentenced on June 15.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.