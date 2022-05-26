Naples man found guilty of beating someone over borrowed sweatshirt

A 30-year-old Naples man was found guilty of aggravated battery following a 2-day trial in Collier County.

The state attorney’s office said Juan Toro had been at a party and got into a verbal altercation with a woman and demanded she take off a sweatshirt he loaned her.

When she refused, he pushed her into a glass display and struck her head several times with a gun while threatening to shoot her, according to prosecutors.

He fled but was later apprehended.

Toro will be sentenced on June 15.