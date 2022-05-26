Motorcyclist killed in crash on McGregor Blvd in south Fort Myers

May 26, 2022
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with another vehicle on McGregor Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the crash report, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on McGregor Blvd. when a vehicle pulled out of a plaza in front of the motorcycle to go westbound.

A witness said the motorcycle was forced to stop hard and ended up laying their bike down before sliding into the vehicle that pulled in front of them. The witness said the vehicle ran over the motorcycle’s rider with its left side wheels.

The driver that hit the motorcyclist remained on the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The crash report said that the vehicle that hit the motorcyclist failed to yield to them when entering McGregor Blvd. It did not say if the driver would face any charges.

