Man accused of leading deputies on chase arrested in Bonita Springs

A man was arrested in Bonita Springs Wednesday morning after a brief chase by Collier County deputies who say he refused to pull over.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over Alvaro Gutierrez, 48, at Railhead Boulevard and Old US-41 Road around 11 a.m. Gutierrez didn’t stop and deputies began a brief, low-speed chase, which ended when a deputy drove his patrol car into Gutierrez’s vehicle, bringing it to a stop on Old US-41 south of Bonita Beach Road.

Deputies say Gutierrez made no response to their commands, leading them to approach the vehicle with guns drawn—the standard operating procedure in felony traffic stops, according to CCSO. The deputies’ firearms were holstered “as soon as the situation was rendered safe.” Gutierrez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Lee County Jail, facing felony charges.