Isolated storms Thursday before rain chances increase for Memorial Day weekend

Look for more of the same Thursday, with another dry start to the day and isolated storms set to develop by the late afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highest chance for rain looks to be along and just to the east of I-75.

Highs will be slightly warmer than average, with temperatures set to top off in the low to mid-90s.

Friday will bring a chance for scattered storms for our inland areas before all of Southwest Florida sees an increasing chance for showers and storms beginning Saturday and persisting through the holiday weekend.

This will be thanks to a weak front set to approach the area Saturday, providing for the additional lift and moisture needed for more numerous showers and storms.

Right on cue, this holiday weekend, often considered the first unofficial weekend of summer, will kick off a summertime rainy season pattern that should march on into next week.