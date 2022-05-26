Disaster preparedness tax-free week begins on Saturday

The official start to hurricane season is around the corner but this week you can prepare with Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday.

The holiday begins on Saturday and runs through June 10.

And it’s better to get what you need now to avoid big crowds if you decided to procrastinate.

There’s no storm brewing right now but that’s when Art Stoddard knows is the perfect time to prepare.

“I’m a Florida native and spent 22 years in the Navy but I remember Hurricane Andrew and going through that as a kid,” Stoddard said.

And he is ready for whatever storm might come our way.

“The first thing we always do is have a shelter in place, kit built in our house. It has supplies to last us an extended amount of time, things like water and extra food,” Stoddard said.

Starting this weekend you can put your kit together at a discount.

Batteries, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and even food for your pets are tax-free.

“The little things do matter especially when it comes to cases of natural disasters,” Stoddard said.

Stoddard said everything being so expensive right now adds up.

For some, this tax holiday could bring some relief.

“Each storm brings its own difficulties and not all families are the same,” Stoddard said. “Not all families have the same access to everything so something like that is a huge incentive to families.”

For the full list of eligible tax-free supplies, click here.

Click to access 2022DPposter11X17.pdf