Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for drug, felony firearm possession

A Cape Coral man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for drug possession and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Joe McCant III, 39, was adjudicated guilty as a habitual felony offender for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

On April 24, 2020, a Lee County deputy pulled over a car with a defective tag light on Summerlin Road in Fort Myers. The car, driven by McCant, pulled over, and the deputy reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside. McCant admitted he did not have a medical marijuana card and, when searched, had a black container in his pants containing marijuana, which he admitted belonged to him. The deputy found a firearm and a magazine for the gun in the car, as well as multiple plastic baggies inside of a cup, containing substances that appeared to be various drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine.

McCant was arrested and taken into custody.